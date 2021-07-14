News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police deliver quick result after generator theft

John Elworthy

Published: 12:20 PM July 14, 2021   
Stolen in Murrow today, retrieved a short while later in Lincolnshire, two persons arrested. Cambridgeshire Police swung into action swiftly to find the stolen equipment. - Credit: Cambs Police

Speedy police work recovered a stolen generator within hours. 

The equipment was stolen from the Murrow area and is thought to have been retrieved from the Crowland area.  

Police deployed a multiple team to track it down.  

A police spokesperson said officers from Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team, Response Team, BCH Dog Unit, Neighbourhood Support Team and BCH Roads Policing Unit were all involved. 

“This vehicle was stopped a short time ago and two persons have been arrested,” said the spokesperson.  

“Enquiries are ongoing.” 

