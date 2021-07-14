Police deliver quick result after generator theft
Published: 12:20 PM July 14, 2021
- Credit: Cambs Police
Speedy police work recovered a stolen generator within hours.
The equipment was stolen from the Murrow area and is thought to have been retrieved from the Crowland area.
Police deployed a multiple team to track it down.
A police spokesperson said officers from Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team, Response Team, BCH Dog Unit, Neighbourhood Support Team and BCH Roads Policing Unit were all involved.
“This vehicle was stopped a short time ago and two persons have been arrested,” said the spokesperson.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
