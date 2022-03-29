Police say they witnessed “the worst driving officers had ever seen” after stopping a suspected cocaine-fuelled van driver in Wisbech.

Officers from the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team watched in horror as the driver crossed onto the wrong side of the road on Monday (March 28).

Members of the public had already reported the Renault white van driver for dangerous driving.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We stopped the van after concerns were raised by a member of the public.

“Officers got behind the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross onto the wrong side of the road.

“This was the worst driving the officers had ever seen.

“After this display of driving officers quickly stopped the vehicle.

“The driver was detained for a drugs search which was negative, but officers carried out a DrugsWipe which was positive for cocaine.

“The driver was arrested and taken to the Police Investigation Centre where we took a blood test from them.

“The driver was given a room to sober up in before being released under investigation.”