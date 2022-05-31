Wisbech man raped and sexually abused daughter

The abuse started when the man's daughter was around the age of six. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man from Wisbech raped and sexually abused his daughter from around the age of six.

The man in his 40s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, abused his daughter for over ten years.

This included the girl regularly being raped, often when her father returned home from a local pub.

As she grew older, he became controlling and maintained access to her bank accounts.

In May 2019, the victim (now in her 20s) told a friend about the abuse, who encouraged her to report it to the police.

After being arrested, the father denied all allegations against him.

However, electronic devices seized by police revealed nine indecent images or videos of children, five of which were Category A – the most severe.

The individual was charged with five counts of raping a girl aged between 13 and 15, eight of rape, six of sexual activity with a female family member aged between 13 and 17 and three of making indecent images of children.

Following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court in April, he was found guilty of all charges.

After appearing at the same court yesterday (May 30), the man was jailed for 24 years.

He was also made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, restraining order and has been added to the Sex Offenders Register for life.

After being released from prison, he will spend an additional five years on licence.

Detective constable Fiona Bagshaw, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "This was an unbelievably horrific ordeal for the victim as she was subjected to unspeakable abuse for more than a decade.

“I’d like to commend her for her bravery in coming forward to report what happened, so this man could be brought to justice.

“If you’ve been a victim of abuse, please consider reporting it to us.

"It doesn’t matter how long ago it happened.”

To report, find information or access support concerning sexual offences, visit Cambridgeshire Police's website.