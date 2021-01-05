‘I regret my actions’ says man found slumped at the car wheel
John Baker
- Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland
Police alerted about a man slumped in the front of a parked car found him to be almost four times the alcohol limit.
Valerij Jastrebov was in the driver’s seat with the keys in the ignition and music playing. The Citroen was in a layby on Park Road in Wisbech on November 1 2020.
“He was the only person in the vehicle and he wasn’t moving so the police officers had to wake him up,” prosecutor Paul Brown told Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 4).
“There was a half-empty bottle of wine in the centre of the vehicle.
“He admitted that he’d been drinking and provided a positive breath test at the roadside with a reading of 126 (micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath; the legal limit being 35).
You may also want to watch:
“Of course, that was not an evidential reading and at 8.25am he blew 136.”
In police interview, 51-year-old Jastrebov said he had started drinking at 5am after being contacted by his son.
Most Read
- 1 Bargain properties listed under £50,000 could be perfect first homes
- 2 Once in a generation boost for Fenland town
- 3 Primary schools announce reopening plans amid growing pressure to stay shut
- 4 Vandals smash rear window of parked car overnight – did you see anything?
- 5 Cambridgeshire markets take a hit after Covid-19 Tier 4 announcement
- 6 Driver dies after colliding with parked lorry
- 7 Runners end tough year in high spirits
- 8 ‘I regret my actions’ says man found slumped at the car wheel
- 9 Wisbech to Littleport, Ely to Upwell - coronavirus cases up to Christmas Day
- 10 24 Hours in Police Custody reveals woman's bid to hire hitmen
He said his car had been in the layby three miles away from his factory workplace for four days.
He told police he couldn’t afford the £5,500 insurance premium following two accidents and “took a risk”.
Jastrebov, of Verdun Road, Wisbech, had pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while above the alcohol limit and having no insurance at a previous hearing.
He told Monday’s bench: “I accept all the charges and I regret my actions.”
Jastrebov was banned from driving for ten months and given a 12-month community order with up to 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.
He was also fined £300 and ordered to pay £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
There was no separate penalty for the insurance matter but his licence will be endorsed.