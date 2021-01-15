Man, 39, convicted of assault on two HMRC officers by beating
Published: 12:45 PM January 15, 2021
- Credit: PA/File
A man from Wisbech who attacked two customs and revenue officers will appear before a court on Monday for sentencing.
Andras Juhasz, 39, of Kinderley Road, Wisbech, carried out both assaults in the town on December 10.
Because both victims are classified during the pandemic as emergency workers, the case has been brought ‘assaults on emergency workers’ legislation.
Juhasz was convicted by magistrates on December 16 when the case was adjourned for pre-sentencing reports.
These have now been prepared and he will now be brought before magistrates in Peterborough on Monday (January 18) for sentencing.
Both victims are HMRC officers.
