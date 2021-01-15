News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Man, 39, convicted of assault on two HMRC officers by beating

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:45 PM January 15, 2021   
EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 4 HM Revenue and Customs officers investigate the site at a fa

Andras Juhasz from Wisbech assaulted two emergency workers. - Credit: PA/File

A man from Wisbech who attacked two customs and revenue officers will appear before a court on Monday for sentencing.   

Andras Juhasz, 39, of Kinderley Road, Wisbech, carried out both assaults in the town on December 10.  

Because both victims are classified during the pandemic as emergency workers, the case has been brought ‘assaults on emergency workers’ legislation.   

Juhasz was convicted by magistrates on December 16 when the case was adjourned for pre-sentencing reports.   

These have now been prepared and he will now be brought before magistrates in Peterborough on Monday (January 18) for sentencing.   

You may also want to watch:

Both victims are HMRC officers. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Minor injury unit closes to allow staff to respond to crisis in the community
  2. 2 Councillor wants flats plan binned
  3. 3 Body of missing Wisbech man found in Norfolk
  1. 4 Coronavirus test centre staff ‘receive abuse’ from angry motorists
  2. 5 Man, 21, with 15,000 indecent images and videos plus 'paedophile manual' spared jail
  3. 6 Man guilty of murdering partner's baby son
  4. 7 60 care home residents and staff vaccinated
  5. 8 Vaccine roll-out begins, 12 hours a day, seven days a week
  6. 9 Spat at police officer tests positive for Covid-19
  7. 10 'Small number of Covid-19 deaths' at care home
Peterborough Magistrates Court
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire | Special Report

Hundreds become homeless once they leave prison - here's what happened...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Fenland District Council

Hot tub found dumped upside down in ditch along small backroad

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus | Video

Coronavirus patient warns pandemic ‘is not a joke’ from hospital ward

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Exclusive

Photographer captures the ‘sonic boom’ RAF Typhoon on camera

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon