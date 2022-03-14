A 19-year-old will appear today in Peterborough Magistrates court facing multiple charges of robberies, thefts and knife possession. - Credit: Will Durrant

A man is due to appear in court today (Monday March 14) in connection with robberies, thefts and being in possession of a knife in Wisbech.

The man has been charged with a number of thefts as well as two counts of possession of a knife in a public place on two separate days in March in Harecroft Road and Victoria Road.

Oluwagbemileke Awoyemi, 19, was arrested in Victoria Road, Wisbech, yesterday afternoon (Sunday March 13).

The 19-year-old has since been charged with theft of a bicycle outside Asda in North End on March 5 and another theft from Asda between March 5 and March 10.



He also faced further charges of robbery at Harecroft Stores, Harecroft road including theft of cash on March 7 and robbery of a woman, including theft of a mobile phone in Union Street on March 9.

Awoyemi, of North Brink, Wisbech, has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.



