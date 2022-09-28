Christy Burke, 38, (left) and Dermot Burke, 69, have both been jailed for a year and 10 months. - Credit: Cambs Police

A father and son from Wisbech have been jailed after arming themselves with an imitation firearm following an argument with neighbours over dustbins.

The pair appeared at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (September 27), where they were both jailed for a year and 10 months.

Police had received a 999 call on the evening of December 14 after 38-year-old Christy Burke pulled a “gun” on one of his father’s neighbours in Perry Road, Leverington, Wisbech.

Earlier in the day, there had been a dispute between Christy’s father, Dermot Burke, and one of their neighbours – a 69-year-old woman – over the dustbins.

The imitation firearm used by Christy and Dermot Burke was later found to be a gas-powered BB pistol. - Credit: Cambs Police

The father-and-son duo confronted another neighbour – a 54-year-old man – upon his arrival home later in the day, when all three of them ended up in a tussle on the ground.

A friend of the neighbour – a 41-year-old man – intervened, but Christy became extremely angry, went inside his father’s home and returned with a “gun”, which he pointed at the man, not saying anything before he returned inside a short while later.

Police were called, but a now masked Dermot went to the door of the 54-year-old neighbour with a large knife and tried to remove the video doorbell.

Dermot Burke attempted to remove the video doorbell of his neighbour with a large knife - Credit: Cambs Police

Despite having his face covered, Dermot, 69, was clearly identified in the footage as his distinct upper-arm tattoos were visible.

Armed officers arrived and arrested Christy after he was ordered to come outside the property, however, Dermot refused to follow orders and became aggressive.

After a stand-off and throwing planks of wood towards officers, Dermot appeared near the back door with a “gun” in his hand.

Officers reacted by throwing a “stun grenade” into the home to de-arm Dermot and arrest him.

The “gun” used by both men was recovered and later found to be a gas-powered BB pistol.

Christy, of Victoria Road, Wisbech, previously admitted being in possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Dermot, of Perry Road, Leverington, Wisbech, previously admitted the same charge, as well as being in possession of a knife in a public place.

Detective Constable Matt Pope, who investigated, said: “This was a relatively low-level neighbour dispute which got completely out of hand due to the Burkes both being highly intoxicated.

“Christy armed himself with the weapon – which to an untrained eye, or from a distance, looks like a viable firearm – with the intention of intimidating the man, causing him to fear for his life.

“From the off-set their behaviour was aggressive and unjustified, causing the woman a lot of upset and fear, which then escalated, resulting in firearms officers being called to diffuse the situation and ultimately prevent anyone from being harmed.”