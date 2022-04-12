News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech family jailed after knuckle duster attacks

Rosie Boon

Published: 7:54 AM April 12, 2022
Manning Jnr, Bethany and Manning Snr (L-R) from Wisbech have been jailed following attacks. 

Manning Jnr, Bethany and Manning Snr (L-R) from Wisbech have been jailed following attacks. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Three members of a family have been jailed after they attacked two people they had fallen out with.

Thomas Manning Snr, 52, Thomas Manning Jnr, 26, Bethany Manning, 24 and family friend Brandon Rooprai, 24, travelled to the first victim’s home in Wisbech on April 4 last year.

They assaulted the man, punched him in the face and threw objects and damaged the house.

Manning Jnr used a knuckle duster.

They then drove to Beechwood Road, Wisbech, where they found their second victim, a female friend of the man.

Manning Snr had previously been in a relationship with this victim but was now subject to a non-molestation order following incidents of domestic abuse.

Seeing her in the street, they all got out of the car and began to punch her to the face and body. The police were called and all four were arrested.

In interview, the Mannings, all of Mill Close, Wisbech, denied all allegations against them but Rooprai, of Norwich Road, Wisbech, admitted the incidents and pleaded guilty to affray.

Manning Jnr later pleaded guilty to affray and was found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon after trial.

Bethany Manning pleaded guilty to affray and was found guilty of common assault after trial.

Manning Snr pleaded guilty to affray and was found guilty of common assault and breach of a non-molestation order after trial.

At Cambridge Crown Court last Monday (April 4), Manning Snr was jailed for three years and eight months, Manning Jnr was jailed for two years and two months, Bethany Manning was jailed for one year and six months and Rooprai was given a 12-month suspended sentence.

DC Zoe Slater said: “The Mannings attacked these two people unprovoked, and I am pleased they will now face the consequences of their actions.

"Fortunately, neither of the victims was badly hurt, but it could have been very different.”

