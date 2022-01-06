News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Drug dealing suspects remanded in prison

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:54 PM January 6, 2022
St Augustine's Road, Wisbech, drugs raid

Boarded up house in St Augustine's Road, Wisbech, following drugs raid. Workmen turned up mid afternoon on January 4 after police had smashed their way into the property. - Credit: Archant

Two people arrested following a drugs raid in Wisbech have been remanded in custody.

The raid took place at 8.30am on January 4 at a basement flat in St Augustine’s Road.  

Christian Grange, 46, and Aimee Cullen, 31, both of St Augustine’s Road, were then charged with possession with intent to supply class A (cocaine), class B (cannabis) and class C (diazepam) drugs. 

They both appeared before Peterborough Magistrates yesterday. 

