Hammers and knives, drug driving and Covid-19 breaches lead to arrests
- Credit: FACEBOOK
ht.Drink and drug driving, carrying offensive weapons and Covid-19 breaches were among the crimes that led to police making several arrests in Wisbech overnight.
A man was arrested in Union Place for being in possession of offensive weapons and breaching Covid-19 regulations after the town council's CCTV spotted him among a small group of men drinking.
When police arrived, they also found the 44-year-old to be carrying a hammer and two other weapons.
His items were seized and details of the other people were taken by officers for consideration of reporting.
Earlier in the night, police stopped a vehicle in Wisbech High Street and arrested the driver after they failed a drugs and alcohol test.
You may also want to watch:
Officers said the driver "provided positive samples on both a roadside DrugsWipe for cannabis and being twice over the legal limit on a roadside breath test for alcohol".
The driver was also found to be in possession of both a knife and more cannabis.
Most Read
- 1 'Sorry for any delay' but we're getting there says vaccine rollout manager
- 2 Rough sleepers helped from tents pitched on private land
- 3 Cops 'cash and carry' raid nets 108 cannabis plants and £100,000
- 4 Rapist on bail performed magic tricks for police and security guard
- 5 Man suffers serious injuries after two-vehicle crash on A47
- 6 Coroner records Wisbech teenager’s death as suicide
- 7 Teacher’s 1,000 press-ups charity challenge in friend's memory
- 8 We want to end the season now, states Fenmen chairman
- 9 'Well, here's another nice mess you've gotten me into'
- 10 Fifteen flood alerts in place amid 'stay indoors' warning