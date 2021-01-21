Published: 11:38 AM January 21, 2021 Updated: 11:50 AM January 21, 2021

Drink and drug driving, carrying offensive weapons and Covid-19 breaches were among the crimes that led to police making several arrests in Wisbech overnight. - Credit: FACEBOOK

A man was arrested in Union Place for being in possession of offensive weapons and breaching Covid-19 regulations after the town council's CCTV spotted him among a small group of men drinking.

When police arrived, they also found the 44-year-old to be carrying a hammer and two other weapons.

His items were seized and details of the other people were taken by officers for consideration of reporting.

Earlier in the night, police stopped a vehicle in Wisbech High Street and arrested the driver after they failed a drugs and alcohol test.

Officers said the driver "provided positive samples on both a roadside DrugsWipe for cannabis and being twice over the legal limit on a roadside breath test for alcohol".

The driver was also found to be in possession of both a knife and more cannabis.