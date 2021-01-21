Updated
Man charged with drink driving, possession of a knife and cannabis
- Credit: FACEBOOK
A Wisbech man has been charged with drink driving, possession of a knife and cannabis after he was stopped by officers last night (January 20).
Dean Clark, 57, was arrested in Market Place just after midnight after providing a breath sample of 47 – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
Clark, of West Parade in Wisbech, has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on March 22.
In a separate incident on the same evening, a 44-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of offensive weapons and breaching Covid-19 regulations.
Police arrived at Union Place after the town council's CCTV spotted him among a small group of men drinking.
You may also want to watch:
When police arrived, they also found the man to also be carrying a hammer and two other weapons.
His items were seized and details of the other people were taken by officers for consideration of reporting.
Most Read
- 1 'Sorry for any delay' but we're getting there says vaccine rollout manager
- 2 Frightened cancer patient with Covid relieved as hospital extend stay
- 3 Rough sleepers helped from tents pitched on private land
- 4 Rapist on bail performed magic tricks for police and security guard
- 5 Cops 'cash and carry' raid nets 108 cannabis plants and £100,000
- 6 Man charged with drink driving, possession of a knife and cannabis
- 7 Care home 'requires improvement' after unannounced visit
- 8 Shoplifter jailed after stealing goods worth £1,600
- 9 Coroner records Wisbech teenager’s death as suicide
- 10 Man suffers serious injuries after two-vehicle crash on A47