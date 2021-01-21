News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man charged with drink driving, possession of a knife and cannabis

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:38 AM January 21, 2021    Updated: 5:08 PM January 21, 2021
Driver with knife and cannabis

Police stopped a vehicle in Wisbech High Street and arrested the driver after they failed a drugs and alcohol test. The driver was also found to be in possession of both a knife and more cannabis. - Credit: FACEBOOK

A Wisbech man has been charged with drink driving, possession of a knife and cannabis after he was stopped by officers last night (January 20).

Dean Clark, 57, was arrested in Market Place just after midnight after providing a breath sample of 47 – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Clark, of West Parade in Wisbech, has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on March 22.

In a separate incident on the same evening, a 44-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of offensive weapons and breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Man carrying hammer arrested

Man, 44, arrested in Union Place, Wisbech, for being in possession of offensive weapons - including a hammer - and breaching Covid-19 regulations. - Credit: FACEBOOK

Police arrived at Union Place after the town council's CCTV spotted him among a small group of men drinking.

When police arrived, they also found the man to also be carrying a hammer and two other weapons.

His items were seized and details of the other people were taken by officers for consideration of reporting. 

