Updated

Published: 11:38 AM January 21, 2021 Updated: 5:08 PM January 21, 2021

Police stopped a vehicle in Wisbech High Street and arrested the driver after they failed a drugs and alcohol test. The driver was also found to be in possession of both a knife and more cannabis. - Credit: FACEBOOK

A Wisbech man has been charged with drink driving, possession of a knife and cannabis after he was stopped by officers last night (January 20).

Dean Clark, 57, was arrested in Market Place just after midnight after providing a breath sample of 47 – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Police stopped a vehicle in Wisbech High Street and arrested the driver after they failed a drugs and alcohol test. The driver was also found to be in possession of both a knife and more cannabis. - Credit: FACEBOOK

Clark, of West Parade in Wisbech, has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on March 22.

In a separate incident on the same evening, a 44-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of offensive weapons and breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Man, 44, arrested in Union Place, Wisbech, for being in possession of offensive weapons - including a hammer - and breaching Covid-19 regulations. - Credit: FACEBOOK

Police arrived at Union Place after the town council's CCTV spotted him among a small group of men drinking.

You may also want to watch:

When police arrived, they also found the man to also be carrying a hammer and two other weapons.

His items were seized and details of the other people were taken by officers for consideration of reporting.