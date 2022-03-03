A man drove in the dark in Wisbech without any lights on while being more than double the drink drive limit. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: PRESS ASSOCIATION

A man who drove in the dark with no lights on while being more than twice the drink drive limit has been disqualified and fined.

It comes after officers from the special constabulary were patrolling Wisbech last month when they found themselves behind a vehicle that was driving very slowly with no lights on in the dark.

Acting on their suspicions, they stopped the vehicle and breathalysed the driver.

He was found to be more than double the drink drive limit after blowing 98 at the roadside - the legal limit is 35.

The man appeared in court on Friday February 25, where he was disqualified from driving for one year and six months and fined £280.

