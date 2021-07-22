Two drink drivers lose their licences
Two men from Wisbech - including one who nearly crashed into a marked police van - have been disqualified from driving this week after being caught drink driving.
Adrian Nadasan, 45, of Orange Grove, nearly collided with a marked police van in St Peter’s Road, Wisbech, on June 26.
He was found to be two-and-a-half times the legal drink drive limit after providing an evidential breath sample of 87.
He appeared in court on Monday, where he was disqualified from driving for a year and eight months.
Paul Needham, 66, of Osborne Road, was found to initially be four times the drink drive limit after his manner of driving in Tesco car park in Lerowe Road, Wisbech, on 12 June caused concern.
As well as blowing 139 at the roadside when breathalysed, he was also found to be driving without insurance.
He was arrested and taken into custody where he provided an evidential sample of 126.
He appeared in court on Wednesday and was disqualified from driving for two-and-a-half years.