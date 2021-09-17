Published: 12:58 PM September 17, 2021

Fenland police display the breathalyser reading of a drink driver tested after a crash at Guyhirn. - Credit: Policing Fenland

A drink driver arrested in the Fens was more than four and a half times the legal limit.

The 157 reading was taken from a man involved in a crash on Thursday night in Guyhirn near Wisbech

“Needless to say, he was arrested after being 4.5 times the limit,” said a post by police on their Fenland Facebook page.

The driver’s reading of 157 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath compares to the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

One post to police said: “How could you even walk, let alone drive”.

Using the figure of 157 over the breathalyser kit, police noted that “157 isn't the number of drink drivers we've arrested so far this year -that number is 392”.

The reading is one of the highest recorded in Cambridgeshire this year.

Another post to police said they were “amazed how so many people drink drive- no sympathy for anyone who's caught over the limit”.