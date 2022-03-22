A white caravan was stolen from a property in Welbeck Road, Wisbech at 4am Sunday morning. - Credit: Andria Claire

A white caravan was stolen from a property in Welbeck Road, Wisbech at 4am on Sunday morning (March 20).

The Swift Challenger was parked just outside the property, in plain view of a CCTV camera when it was stolen.

A silver SUV was captured on video, being used to tow the caravan away.

The perpetrators also broke the locks and disabled the alarms of the caravan using equipment that they had brought with them.

The individuals, of which there were two seen on camera, then took the caravan, their equipment, and broken locks with them before making their escape.

When in view of the CCTV cameras, the individuals used their hands to cover their faces until turning around.

The owner of the caravan was only keeping it outside his house temporarily, to complete repairs.

He did not hear anything from the thieves during the night, but noticed his caravan was missing when looking outside to check the weather at 6am.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were contacted on March 20 with reports a caravan had been stolen from outside a property in Welbeck Road, Wisbech.

"The white Swift Challenger was stolen earlier in the day, at about 4am.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/19510/22.

"Anyone without internet access should call 101."