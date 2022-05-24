Jailed: 58-year-old burglar who stole £57,000 BMW M4 in Wisbech
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police / File / Wikimedia Commons
A 58-year-old man who stole a £57k BMW M4 from a Wisbech street has been jailed.
Danny Biddle, of no fixed abode, was caught in the act on doorbell cam and pleaded guilty to burglary at Cambridge Crown Court.
He was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday, May 20, and the car has never been recovered.
Biddle gained entry to a house on March Road, Wisbech, on December 9, 2021.
The victim arrived home later the same day, and discovered his living room window open.
The victim's BMW M4, worth nearly £60,000, was missing.
Doorbell cam footage from March Road on December 9 was handed to police, and officers identified Biddle, and members of the public reported seeing the burglar at the scene.
Most Read
- 1 Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions
- 2 Man, 28, and boy, 15, arrested after major A1101 crash in Wisbech
- 3 Knife-wielding teen jailed after week-long crime spree in Wisbech
- 4 Recap: Main road through Wisbech town centre shut after serious crash
- 5 Village road closing for five weeks for temporary barrier installation
- 6 Inside Wisbech's new 'Get Out' escape room
- 7 Jailed: 58-year-old burglar who stole £57,000 BMW M4 in Wisbech
- 8 Middlesbrough couple found in Cambs with drugs worth around £37,000
- 9 Family pay tribute to brothers, 13 and 17, killed in horror BMW crash
- 10 Boys, 13 and 17 killed in horror BMW crash near A47 in Peterborough
Detective Constable Verity Carrick said: "Thanks to information from the public and officers, we were able to link Biddle to the crime.
"While we were not able to recover the vehicle, we hope this three-year sentence provides some closure to the victim."