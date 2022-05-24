Danny Biddle, who played a role in stealing a £57,000 BMW M4 from outside a house in Wisbech. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police / File / Wikimedia Commons

A 58-year-old man who stole a £57k BMW M4 from a Wisbech street has been jailed.

Danny Biddle, of no fixed abode, was caught in the act on doorbell cam and pleaded guilty to burglary at Cambridge Crown Court.

He was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday, May 20, and the car has never been recovered.

Biddle gained entry to a house on March Road, Wisbech, on December 9, 2021.

The victim arrived home later the same day, and discovered his living room window open.

The victim's BMW M4, worth nearly £60,000, was missing.

Doorbell cam footage from March Road on December 9 was handed to police, and officers identified Biddle, and members of the public reported seeing the burglar at the scene.

Detective Constable Verity Carrick said: "Thanks to information from the public and officers, we were able to link Biddle to the crime.

"While we were not able to recover the vehicle, we hope this three-year sentence provides some closure to the victim."