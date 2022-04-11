Wisbech 13-year-old accused of raping boy, aged seven

Boston Courthouse, where a Wisbech teenager has appeared charged with the rape of a seven-year-old boy - Credit: Google Earth

A boy from Wisbech has appeared at Boston Youth Court, accused of raping a seven-year-old child.

The accused, who was 13 at the time of the alleged offence, entered no plea when he appeared in court on Wednesday, April 6.

The alleged rape is thought to have been carried out in a Fenland village last year (2021), and the victim is reportedly a boy, aged seven.

District Judge Peter Veits ruled on April 6 that the teenager should face trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, is due for his first appearance in Lincoln on April 20.

District Judge Veits granted the teenager conditional bail.

The accused lives in the Wisbech area, although HM Courts and Tribunals Service said his address falls in Lincolnshire rather than Cambridgeshire.