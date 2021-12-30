News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Driver who ‘admitted he had been drinking’ refused breath test after crash

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:19 AM December 30, 2021
A grey BMW driver who crashed into a grey Mercedes on Heron Road, Wisbech on December 29 refused a breath test afterwards.

A grey BMW driver who crashed into a grey Mercedes on Heron Road, Wisbech on December 29 refused a breath test afterwards. - Credit: POLICE

A driver in Wisbech who admitted to police he had been drinking the night before he crashed into a car, refused to carry out a breath test.  

The grey BMW crashed into a grey Mercedes on Heron Road, Wisbech, on December 29. 

Officers from Wisbech neighbourhood policing team attended the RTC where the BMW driver admitted he had been drinking during the night of December 28. 

A spokesperson from Fenland police said: “We attended a report of an RTC where the driver admitted he had been drinking the night before. 

“When asked to carry out a breath test, he refused. He was arrested and had a trip to custody.” 

They added: “At the Kings Lynn PIC, once again the driver refused to give a breath test or a blood test.” 

The driver will be charged for failing to provide and is also looking at a possible driving ban in the new year. 

“He may have even been under the limit if he had provided,” said the spokesperson. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News

