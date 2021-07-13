News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

27 bike thefts in a month leads to police warning

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:14 PM July 13, 2021    Updated: 5:28 PM July 13, 2021
Happy paper boy from Manea gets a replacement cycle at Halfords after his was stolen

Happy paper boy from Manea gets a replacement cycle at Halfords after his was stolen. A public appeal paid for the bike and there was enough left over to provide security equipment for others. - Credit: FAMILY

With 27 bike thefts in and around Wisbech reportered in just over a month, police are urging bicylce owners to be vigilant. 

The inrease comes soon after police said more than 100 arrests for cycle crime had been made in Cambridgeshire since lockdown began.

Sergeant David Arnold, from the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “We encourage cycling in Cambridgeshire but sadly hundreds of bikes are stolen each year.

"With an increase in bike thefts throughout Wisbech over the past month, I would urge bike owners to take extra precautions and the general public to remain vigilant.

"We are working to find those responsible however there are measures owners can take to make it more difficult for thieves to steal their bike.

"This includes using two different locks, locking both wheels and the frame to a bike stand or another solid object and to fill the lock with as much of the bike as possible for ultimate security.”

Anyone who sees suspicious activity, or has information about handling of stolen bikes, is urged to report it to us online at https://bit.ly/3wucCTi.

More advice on how to protect your bike from thieves can be found on the force website at https://bit.ly/3e98Atn.

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The fundraiser aims to give these Iolanda German Shepherd dogs a new home as Iolanda Kennels in Wisbech is up for sale.

Charity Fundraiser

£2,600 raised to help 20 dogs amid sale of kennels

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Police have been cracking down on the use of illegal e-scooters in Wisbech.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

E-scooter rider banned for 12 months after being caught drink-driving

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Girl found on Fenland railway track by police drone

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police checking the sink hole in Victoria Road, Wisbech. 

Sink hole prompts road closure  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon