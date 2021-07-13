Published: 4:14 PM July 13, 2021 Updated: 5:28 PM July 13, 2021

Happy paper boy from Manea gets a replacement cycle at Halfords after his was stolen. A public appeal paid for the bike and there was enough left over to provide security equipment for others. - Credit: FAMILY

With 27 bike thefts in and around Wisbech reportered in just over a month, police are urging bicylce owners to be vigilant.

The inrease comes soon after police said more than 100 arrests for cycle crime had been made in Cambridgeshire since lockdown began.

Sergeant David Arnold, from the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “We encourage cycling in Cambridgeshire but sadly hundreds of bikes are stolen each year.

"With an increase in bike thefts throughout Wisbech over the past month, I would urge bike owners to take extra precautions and the general public to remain vigilant.

"We are working to find those responsible however there are measures owners can take to make it more difficult for thieves to steal their bike.

"This includes using two different locks, locking both wheels and the frame to a bike stand or another solid object and to fill the lock with as much of the bike as possible for ultimate security.”

Anyone who sees suspicious activity, or has information about handling of stolen bikes, is urged to report it to us online at https://bit.ly/3wucCTi.

More advice on how to protect your bike from thieves can be found on the force website at https://bit.ly/3e98Atn.