Thieves steal all four wheels from healthcare worker’s car overnight

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:43 PM January 11, 2021   
A group of thieves stole all four wheels from the car parked just off Windsor Drive in Wisbech at around 7pm on Sunday (January 10).

A group of thieves stole all four wheels from the car parked just off Windsor Drive in Wisbech at around 7pm on Sunday (January 10). - Credit: David Kerridge 

A healthcare worker was shocked to find her car missing all four wheels this morning after a group of thieves stole them overnight.  

Lucy Kerridge was parked just off Windsor Drive in Wisbech when the group jacked up her car at around 7pm on Sunday night (January 10).  

As a keyworker, the 24-year-old home healthcare assistant uses the vehicle daily to get to and from work caring for the elderly and most vulnerable.  

The jack left behind on the gravel. 

The jack left behind on the gravel. - Credit: David Kerridge

Her father, David, said: “We all know how important and how hard these people work, especially now in these desperate times.  

“Lucy spends her days taking care of the elderly and vulnerable. So to have this happen to her seems twice as horrible.  

“All four wheels were stolen, the front bumper pulled off and damaged and who knows what else.”  

To Lucy’s surprise, the thieves foolishly left the jack they used to raise her car behind and it has since been handed over to the police to be examined.  

Cambridgeshire Police has been contacted for a comment.  

