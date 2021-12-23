Burglar flees after breaking into village house
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A man who broke into a house before being disturbed was caught on camera.
Police have now issued a CCTV image of the suspect they want to question following the break-in at Upwell near Wisbech.
The man entered the house in School Road at around 415pm on Wednesday December 15.
"Once inside, it is believed the male was disturbed by occupants,” said a spokesperson for Norfolk Police.
“He then left without taking anything.”
The spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as he may be able to help with this investigation.”
Anyone who believes they recognise the man in this CCTV image, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact PC Chris Lyng on 101 quoting crime reference 36/93099/21.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111
Police have not confirmed if the offence is related to a theft on the same day from Upwell in which ride on lawnmowers and an extensive collection of gardening equipment was stolen.