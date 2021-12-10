News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Jailed burglar went behind bar, drank J20s and ate pork scratchings

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:03 AM December 10, 2021
Wendy Fisher jailed over burglary at the Hare and Hounds public house and hotel in North Brink, Wisbech. 

Wendy Fisher, of no fixed address, jailed over burglary at the Hare and Hounds public house and hotel in North Brink, Wisbech. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A woman who helped herself to drinks and snacks at a Wisbech pub before trying to deactivate a burglary alarm has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Wendy Fisher, 59, entered Hare and Hounds public house and hotel in North Brink on the evening of Tuesday November 30 and made her way behind the bar.

She drank two J2Os and ate a packet of pork scratchings and tried to deactivate an alarm which had been set off.

Police were called by residents of the pub and Fisher was arrested.

She was later charged with burglary including theft and appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday December 2, where she admitted the offence.

Fisher, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

