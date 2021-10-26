News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Watches and electric display box stolen in village burglary

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:00 AM October 26, 2021   
The burglary happened in Isle Bridge Road, Outwell between 7am on Saturday October 16 and 4pm on Sunday October 24.

Several watches and an electric watch display box were stolen during a burglary in Outwell.

The property in Isle Bridge Road was broken into sometime between 7am on Saturday October 16 and 4pm on Sunday October 24.

Items stolen include an electric watch display box and several wrist watches.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated or has any information should contact PC Alexander Edwards at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/79175/21.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

