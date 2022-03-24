News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
‘Horrific’ paedophile, 51, who raped schoolgirl jailed for 14 years

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:08 PM March 24, 2022
Elton Townend-Jones, of Walpole St. Peter near Wisbech 

Elton Townend-Jones, of Walpole St. Peter near Wisbech was jailed for a total of 14 years and must serve two thirds of his sentence before being considered for release. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A 51-year-old Fenland paedophile who raped and sexually assaulted a schoolgirl over a period of five years has been brought to justice. 

Elton Townend-Jones, of Walpole St. Peter near Wisbech, began the sexual abuse in Cambridge in 2015 and this continued until 2020. 

The offences only came to light when a relative of the girl saw something suspicious and called police. 

Townend-Jones, of Church Road, was arrested in June 2020. 

In police interview he denied the offences and claimed he didn’t know why the girl would accuse him of rape or sexual assault. 

In his second interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions. 

Townend-Jones stood trial at Cambridge Crown Court in February where jurors found him guilty of 11 counts. These were: 

  • Three counts of rape 
  • Two counts of assaulting a child under the age of 13 on at least 10 occasions 
  • One count of assaulting a child under the age of 13 on at least five occasions 
  • One count of assault by penetration on at least five occasions 
  • Three counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 on at least five occasions 
  • One count of sexual activity with a child on at least five occasions 

He was jailed for a total of 14 years and must serve two thirds of his sentence before being considered for release. 

Townend-Jones was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to monitor any future offending and a restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim, both indefinitely. 

DC Susan Brown, who investigated, said: “Townend-Jones’ horrific sexual abuse of his victim went undetected for years and I am pleased he has finally been brought to justice. 

“Regardless of when it happened, we will always take reports of sexual offences, including child sex abuse, incredibly seriously. 

“Protecting young people from harm is one of our top priorities and we have specially trained officers who are there to support victims and bring offenders to justice. 

“The defendant’s abuse has had a huge impact on his victim and I hope she can now find some closure from this traumatic period of her life.” 

For more information and advice on child abuse visit the force’s dedicated web page. 

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law. 

Anyone who looks out for the welfare of a child can make an enquiry. This can include parents, carers, guardians, extended family, friends and neighbours. 

Wisbech News

