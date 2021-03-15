Published: 10:41 AM March 15, 2021

Vandalised phone box in Leverington containing a life saving defibrillator: On the right is how it would look normally. - Credit: Parish Council

A village defibrillator has been vandalised for the second time.

And it has prompted a warning from the chairman of Leverington parish council that lives could be put at risk.

Cllr Jim Downes said: “What the vandals should realise is what might happen if the defibrillator has to be taken out of service for repairs.

“It reflects on not only the rest of the village but could also be needed for a member of their own family.”

Cllr Downes said: “The cost of repair is also diverted from the village part of council tax and that too reflects on other services.”

You may also want to watch:

The previous attack was in November 2018 when glass was glass was left shattered across the road; the yellow casing had been tampered with in a bid to take the defibrillator.

The box is situated on Leverington Common opposite May’s Lane.

Defibrillators are devices that restore a normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse or shock to the heart.

They are used to prevent or correct an arrhythmia, a heartbeat that is uneven or that is too slow or too fast.

Defibrillators can also restore the heart's beating if the heart suddenly stops.