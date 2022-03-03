'Silly leaving your DNA behind': Police seized uninsured moped in Wisbech
- Credit: POLICING FENLAND FACEBOOK
An uninsured moped rider who tried to run away from officers in Wisbech made the mistake of taking his helmet off and looking back at an officer.
Police tried to stop the moped on Wednesday (March 2) but said "the rider decided he would then go for a run on two legs and wanted nothing more to do with the mean machine".
Sharing news of the incident on the Policing Fenland Facebook page, officers jokingly gave some "feedback where we can".
Firstly, they said it was "a bit silly taking your helmet off in front of the officer and looking back at him as you're running down the pavement.
"We wouldn’t want you tripping over or running into a lamppost."
They added that it was "even more silly leaving your DNA behind".
Having seized the moped under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, they said: "Don’t worry, you may have got away, but we have your moped that has no insurance.
"You can expect a visit in due course unless you want to visit us first at Wisbech police station."