Uninsured driver crashes outside police station in front of officers
- Credit: Policing Fenland
A driver who smashed his BMW into railings outside a police station in front of watching officers admitted being uninsured.
Their convertible 3 Series BMW car smashed through metal railings on Freedom Bridge on Monday night (March 8) - right in front of Wisbech Police Station.
Pictures show the extensive damage caused to the man’s silver and black car, with the entire front end smashed in after the crash.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Not a good drive home last night for this driver as they decided to hit the railings on Freedom Bridge outside the Police Station in Wisbech in front of officers.
“The driver admitted that they were driving with no Insurance so the vehicle was seized and the driver reported.”
“Should have gone to Specsavers,” joked one resident on social media after police released images of the car’s crash and recovery.
