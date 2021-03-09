News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Uninsured driver crashes outside police station in front of officers

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:23 AM March 9, 2021   
The driver admitted being uninsured after the crash on Freedom Bridge outside Wisbech Police Station on Monday, March 8. 

The driver admitted being uninsured after the crash on Freedom Bridge outside Wisbech Police Station on Monday, March 8. - Credit: Policing Fenland 

A driver who smashed his BMW into railings outside a police station in front of watching officers admitted being uninsured.  

Their convertible 3 Series BMW car smashed through metal railings on Freedom Bridge on Monday night (March 8) - right in front of Wisbech Police Station.  

Pictures show the extensive damage caused to the man’s silver and black car, with the entire front end smashed in after the crash.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Not a good drive home last night for this driver as they decided to hit the railings on Freedom Bridge outside the Police Station in Wisbech in front of officers.  

“The driver admitted that they were driving with no Insurance so the vehicle was seized and the driver reported.” 

You may also want to watch:

“Should have gone to Specsavers,” joked one resident on social media after police released images of the car’s crash and recovery.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Town's hidden vaults, cells and crypts brought to life in 3D virtual tour
  2. 2 Appeal after theft of JCB Telehandler
  3. 3 Police accuse Wisbech mayor and pub landlord of 'insulting disregard' to licensing objectives
  1. 4 Dog theft threat is real says Cambs police
  2. 5 Joined up thinking boosts Wisbech and Ely rail projects
  3. 6 Jail for sex offender who went abroad and missed his appointments
  4. 7 Uninsured driver crashes outside police station in front of officers
  5. 8 Volunteers clean up 65 bags of rubbish after ‘unrelenting’ fly-tipping
  6. 9 Father of baby killed at Waterbeach criticises response to A10 safety calls
  7. 10 LETTER: High Covid rates in Wisbech and 'sceptic' councillors?
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Stortebeker towers over the Sandal. The former is the biggest ship to berth in Wisbech in the last five years.

Port of Wisbech continues to defy the trend with 'remarkable' turnout

Darren Green

Logo Icon
Two cars were involved in a collision on the A47 at the Thorney bypass this morning.

Road reopens after A47 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
David Price, 70, was brutally attacked in Didlington, near Mundford

'He absolutely pummeled me' - Man, 70, describes vicious attack

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
A yellow and black JCB 008 mini digger similar to the one pictured was stolen from a site on Church Road in Emneth on March 3. Picture: 

Norfolk Police

Mini digger worth around £14,000 stolen from building site overnight

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon