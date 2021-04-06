Uninsured drink-driver upset after police seize BMW at roadside
- Credit: Policing Fenland
An uninsured drink-driver was upset with police after they seized his BMW at the roadside, the same day he had just installed a new set of tyres.
Police stopped the driver in Wisbech on Saturday evening (April 3) and after they failed a roadside breath test, their car was taken away.
The legal alcohol limit for drivers is 35 per 100 millilitres of breath, the stopped driver gave a roadside breath sample of 97.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “But the thing that bothered him the most? He'd just had four new tyres put on that day, and we seized the car!
“Not the fact he was driving while over the legal alcohol limit, or that he wasn't actually legally insured to drive the vehicle.”
You can report suspected drink or drug drivers through a dedicated confidential hotline; the number, 0800 032 0845, is open 24 hours a day.
