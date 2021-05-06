Breaking
Two charged with Wisbech murder
Two men have been charged with the murder of 23-year-old Tom Lewis of Wisbech.
Tom was stabbed in the town on September 8 last year but died two days later.
Detectives investigating the murder revealed today they have charged two people.
Tom of Larksfield in Wisbech, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn to undergo surgery to his leg after he was stabbed in Norwich Road in the early hours of the same morning.
He was placed on life-support in intensive care but was pronounced dead on 10 September after a decision was made to end his life-support treatment.
William Ferreira, 24, of Cherry Road in Wisbech, and Jack Dida, 19, of Turbus Road in Kings Lynn, were both arrested last year but released under investigation.
They were re-arrested yesterday on Wednesday and have since been charged with murder.
Dida has also been charged with assisting an offender
Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday).
Four other men aged 18, 22, and two aged 32, were arrested on suspicion of murder last year and released under investigation, however no further action will be taken against them.