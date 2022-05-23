Clear up operation after the major crash on the A1101 in Wisbech on Sunday (May 22). - Credit: Contributed

A 28-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested following a major crash on the A1101 in Wisbech.

Police were called at 4.30pm yesterday (May 22) following the crash between a gold Nissan Terrano and a silver Peugeot 307 in Churchill Road.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary closed Churchill Road, Wisbech shortly after 5pm. - Credit: Contributed

The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by helicopter, where he remains in a stable condition.

Two occupants of the Nissan, a 28-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy fled the scene on foot but were arrested later in the evening on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Both have been released from police custody under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

The road was closed for several hours last night (May 22). - Credit: Contributed

“Anyone with information about the collision, or who saw either of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it, should make a report online or via webchat quoting incident 341 of May 22.

“Those without internet access should call 101.”