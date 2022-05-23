News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Man, 28, and boy, 15, arrested after major A1101 crash in Wisbech

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:18 PM May 23, 2022
Clear up operation after the major crash on the A1101 in Wisbech on Sunday (May 22).

Clear up operation after the major crash on the A1101 in Wisbech on Sunday (May 22). - Credit: Contributed

A 28-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested following a major crash on the A1101 in Wisbech.  

Police were called at 4.30pm yesterday (May 22) following the crash between a gold Nissan Terrano and a silver Peugeot 307 in Churchill Road.   

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary closed Churchill Road, Wisbech shortly after 5pm

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary closed Churchill Road, Wisbech shortly after 5pm. - Credit: Contributed

The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by helicopter, where he remains in a stable condition. 

Two occupants of the Nissan, a 28-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy fled the scene on foot but were arrested later in the evening on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Both have been released from police custody under investigation while further enquiries are carried out. 

The road was closed for several hours last night (May 22).

The road was closed for several hours last night (May 22). - Credit: Contributed

“Anyone with information about the collision, or who saw either of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it, should make a report online or via webchat quoting incident 341 of May 22.  

“Those without internet access should call 101.” 

Cambs Live News
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Google Maps image of A47, with hedges either side.

Cambridgeshire Highways

Lorry breaks down on A47 near Wisbech

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Cars make their way through heavy rain on the A14 in Suffolk, after Storm Eunice brought damage, dis

Flooding | Video

Met Office weather: Yellow storm and flood warning for East of England

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Princess Anne paid a visit to Wisbech's new Citizens Advice Bureau on her visit to Cambridgeshire today (May 17)

Royal Family | Gallery

Princess Anne visits Wisbech's new Citizens Advice Bureau on Cambs trip

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A police officer utilising an electronic device.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drink-drivers banned off the roads after being caught in March and Wisbech

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon