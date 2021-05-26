Published: 11:00 AM May 26, 2021

Cannabis factory, £7,600 in cash and fake ID documents uncovered during police raid in Tinkers Drove, Wisbech - Credit: POLICE

Police uncovered a cannabis factory with more than 300 plants as well as £7,600 in cash and fake ID documents during a raid on a house in Wisbech.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Neighbourhood Support Team arrested two men in connection with the production of cannabis after the warrant was carried out in Tinkers Drove.

Both men have since been released on bail and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing, use or production, should report it to police online at https://bit.ly/3bEzTKL

