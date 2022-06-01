Three TVs and an Xbox stolen in Wisbech burglary

The electrical items were taken from a single property on Lime Avenue, Wisbech - Credit: Google Maps

Three TVs, an Xbox One and more than 30 videogames were reported stolen after a burglary in Wisbech.

The theft is thought to have taken place before 4.48pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 31).

All of the electrical items were taken from a single property on Lime Avenue in the town.

An Xbox One console with 30 games, two smart TVs and one smaller television were all reported stolen from the address.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police, including those trained in forensics, attended the scene of the crime.

A 22-year-old from March has since been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The suspect remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were contacted at 4.48pm yesterday (31 May) with reports of a burglary in Lime Avenue, Wisbech.

"Officers, including those trained in forensics, attended the property, where electrical items had been stolen.

"A 22-year-old man from March has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

"He remains in custody."