Published: 2:45 PM December 23, 2020

Three men - two from Wisbech - will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court in connection with drugs offences.

Three men - two from Wisbech - will appear in court today (December 23) in connection with drugs offences.

Two were arrested at the Horsefair Car Park in Wisbech at around 5.25pm on Monday (December 21) by Cambridgeshire Police officers on patrol in the town.

A drugs’ warrant was then executed for an address in Wisbech where a third man was arrested.

They were all taken to the Police Investigation Centre in King's Lynn for questioning and later charged.

King's Lynn police tweeted that around £30,000 and class A and B drugs had also been seized.

3 males from Kings Lynn and Wisbech have been charged and remanded today by our NPT. Around £30k and a quantity of class A and B drugs have been seized. #neighbourhoodpolicingteam sgt3187 pic.twitter.com/zuDE75iran — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) December 22, 2020

Jamie Hinde, 42, of Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, has been charged with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, conspiracy to supply Class controlled drug and possession of a controlled class B drug.

Paul Gorman, 49, of West Parade, Wisbech, was charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

James Ward, 40, of Lavender Road, Gaywood, has been charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

All three were remanded in custody and are due to appear before virtual link at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today (December 23).