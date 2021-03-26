News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Crime

Man arrested in connection with attempted burglaries and suspicious incidents

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:11 AM March 26, 2021   
CCTV images of a man police would like to speak to in connection with attempted burglaries

Police have released these CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with attempted burglaries in Thorney, Emneth and Wisbech St Mary. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A man was arrested in connection with three attempted burglaries and several suspicious incidents across Fenland.  

Two instances of attempted burglaries were reported in Thorney and Emneth on February 22 and one in Wisbech St Mary on March 8.

A number of suspicious incidents were also reported to police between February 21 and March 8, mentioninng a blue Audi A3.

Police have since released CCTV images of a man they want to identify in connection with the incidents. 

DS Richard Ellison, from the Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “We have had a lot of reports of suspicious activity involving a blue Audi A3 and we would now like to identify the man in the CCTV images.

You may also want to watch:

"Therefore if anyone has information about who he is, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police via the webchat service or online quoting ‘Operation Revna’.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

Home security advice can be found on the dedicated burglary information pages on the force website.
 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Kindest, gentlest, honest, most caring man I've ever met' killed in Cambridgeshire collision
  2. 2 Should mayor Aigars Balsevics resign, or be asked by Wisbech Town Council to resign?
  3. 3 Princess Anne visits waste and recycling centre
  1. 4 Cat narrowly avoids leg amputation due to ‘unsafe collars’
  2. 5 Local residents’ tip-off helps police shutdown Class B drug factory
  3. 6 £1,300 for good causes thanks to maize maze
  4. 7 Council pledge to penalise bad parkers will be good news for the rest of us
  5. 8 £30m new hotel will help with jobs as county comes out of lockdown
  6. 9 Company fined £27,000 after ‘extremely harmful’ river pollution
  7. 10 Stolen puppy Miracle is back home
Wisbech St Mary News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Aigars Balsevics adopting a 'civic business as usual' stance

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Civic business as usual for under fire Wisbech mayor

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Dr Liz Robin

Coronavirus | Special Report

Task force looks at why Covid-19 remains a problem for Wisbech

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Mayor Aigars Balsevics

Fenland District Council

Wisbech mayor stripped of pub licence over Covid breaches on Christmas Eve

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A 15-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision with a van on Churchill Road in Wisbech

Emergency Services

Teen cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after collision with van

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon