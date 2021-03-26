Man arrested in connection with attempted burglaries and suspicious incidents
- Credit: CAMBS POLICE
A man was arrested in connection with three attempted burglaries and several suspicious incidents across Fenland.
Two instances of attempted burglaries were reported in Thorney and Emneth on February 22 and one in Wisbech St Mary on March 8.
A number of suspicious incidents were also reported to police between February 21 and March 8, mentioninng a blue Audi A3.
Police have since released CCTV images of a man they want to identify in connection with the incidents.
DS Richard Ellison, from the Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “We have had a lot of reports of suspicious activity involving a blue Audi A3 and we would now like to identify the man in the CCTV images.
"Therefore if anyone has information about who he is, please get in touch.”
Anyone with information should contact police via the webchat service or online quoting ‘Operation Revna’.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.
Home security advice can be found on the dedicated burglary information pages on the force website.
