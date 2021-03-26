Published: 10:11 AM March 26, 2021 Updated: 4:47 PM March 26, 2021

Police have released these CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with attempted burglaries in Thorney, Emneth and Wisbech St Mary. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify in connection with attempted burglaries in Fenland.

Two instances of attempted burglaries were reported in Thorney and Emneth on February 22 and one in Wisbech St Mary on March 8.

A number of suspicious incidents were also reported to police between February 21 and March 8, mentioning a blue Audi A3.

Police have since released CCTV images of a man they want to identify in connection with the incidents.

DS Richard Ellison, from the Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “We have had a lot of reports of suspicious activity involving a blue Audi A3 and we would now like to identify the man in the CCTV images.

"Therefore if anyone has information about who he is, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police via the webchat service or online quoting ‘Operation Revna’.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

Home security advice can be found on the dedicated burglary information pages on the force website.

