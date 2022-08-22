Mitchell Blackwell was sentenced to 876 days in prison after admitting to stealing from a Wisbech home - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A ‘third strike’ burglar from Fenland has been jailed for almost two-and-a-half years after admitting to stealing from a home in Wisbech.

Mitchell Blackwell, 43, let himself into the home in Leverington Road via an unlocked back door on the morning of April 9 this year.

The homeowner had left to walk his dog, leaving his wife at home, while Blackwell entered the house and helped himself to a handbag containing a purse, bank cards, £210 in cash, a mobile phone and a Nintendo DS.

Blackwell, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (August 19), where he was sentenced to 876 days in prison after previously admitting burglary, including theft of a handbag, and possession of cannabis.

A charge of attempted burglary relating to an incident in Broad Street, March, on April 11, where he was seen on CCTV trying the handle of a front door, will lie on file.

Detective Constable Matt Reed, who investigated the offences, said: “Blackwell is a repeat offender who is now spending the next couple of years in prison.

“Unfortunately, we see many opportunistic burglars like Blackwell who chance their luck by trying door handles until they come across one that is unlocked and will let themselves into a property.

“While we will always work hard to bring offenders to justice, I would urge members of the public to help protect their homes and belongings from thieves by keeping external doors locked when not in the room.”

Advice on how to best protect your home from burglars can be found on the force website here: www.cambs.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime