Published: 5:36 PM July 1, 2021

Police were called to North Brink in Wisbech by British Gas, who believed there was a cannabis factory inside the house. - Credit: POLICE

A man is in court today charged with producing class B drugs after police were called to a £413,000 cannabis factory discovered by British Gas.

British Gas came across the cannabis factory, totalling 492 cannabis plants, in North Brink, Wisbech, while carrying out routine checks on Tuesday afternoon (June 29).

Thamh Pham, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested and has since been charged with producing cannabis.

Police were called to North Brink in Wisbech by British Gas, who believed there was a cannabis factory inside the house. - Credit: POLICE

He was been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested but has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information about drug dealing or production is urged to report it to police online at https://bit.ly/2SKS3Es

Police were called to North Brink in Wisbech by British Gas, who believed there was a cannabis factory inside the house. - Credit: Police were called to North Brink in Wisbech by British Gas, who believed there was a cannabis factory inside the house.

Police were called to North Brink in Wisbech by British Gas, who believed there was a cannabis factory inside the house. - Credit: POLICE



