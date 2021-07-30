Published: 2:35 PM July 30, 2021 Updated: 2:43 PM July 30, 2021

Officers from the Wisbech neighbourhood policing team arrested a 16-year-old teenager after he threatened a young couple with a screwdriver. - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

A 16-year-old boy who threatened a young couple with a screwdriver which he carried “for his own safety” in a park has been told to avoid the area.

The teenager was arrested on May 12 after he was caught carrying a weapon in Wisbech Park by CCTV operators who initially thought they saw someone with a knife.

The boy was seen on camera running up behind the couple and threatening them with a weapon, which was later found to be a screwdriver.

In police interview, he told officers he was carrying the weapon “for his own safety”.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested by the Wisbech neighbourhood policing team and charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has also been charged with using threatening behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress and handed a 12-month criminal behaviour order (CBO) at youth court on July 21.

As part of the CBO, the teenager must not enter Wisbech Park or link with more than two people unless for education, employment, with family members or when attending positive supervised activities.

He was handed a 12-month supervision requirement and a reparation order.

Sergeant David Arnold, from the Wisbech neighbourhood policing team, said the boy had previously been involved in anti-social behaviour incidents in the town.

“This was a good spot by CCTV operators who were able to alert us of the incident, enabling us to intervene before anyone was potentially injured,” Sgt Arnold said.

“This individual has been at the root of some anti-social behaviour in the town.

“My team has worked to build a case to impose a criminal behaviour order on him which we hope will have a positive effect and we start to see some change.

“As part of the CBO, he will be encouraged to work with police and partner agencies to help divert his behaviour and look at ways of rehabilitating him.”

Sgt Arnold added: “The order offers an opportunity for him to seek the necessary support to help get his life back on track.”

