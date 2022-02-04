A suspected drink driver led police officers on a short chase around Wisbech before being arrested. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A suspected drink driver led police officers on a late-night pursuit around Wisbech before being caught out.

Neighbourhood officers from Cambridgeshire Police were on patrol last night (Thursday) when they found a driver failed to stop for them.

Writing on the Policing Fenland Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Your Wisbech neighbourhood policing team were on patrol tonight when this Ford Transit Van failed to stop for officers.

“A short, controlled pursuit in the town centre ended in a decamp in St Peter’s car park.

“After a short foot chase and a game of hide and seek, the driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and failing to stop for police.”

Cambridgeshire Police said the pursuit took place just before midnight.

They added: “Samuel Wiles, 25 of Walpole St Peter, has been charged with failing to stop for police.

“He has been released on bail to attend Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on March 4.”