Suspected drink-driver, 41, arrested after tip-off from resident

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:42 AM April 22, 2021   
Facebook/Policing Fenland Stock Image Policing in Fenland

The suspected drink-driver from Wisbech was arrested on North Brink Road following a tip-off from a member of the public. - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland 

A 41-year-old suspected drink-driver was caught by police and arrested following a tip-off from a member of the public who dialled 999.  

The suspect, from Hedgelands in Wisbech, who has been released on bail, was caught at North Brink Road in the town at around 10pm on Monday (April 19).  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “On Monday, officers were called by a member of the public about a suspected drink driver. 

“A 41-year-old man from Hedgelands, Wisbech, was arrested just before 10pm on Monday night, after 96 micrograms of alcohol was recorded in 100 millilitres of his breath. 

“The man has since been charged with driving under the influence and has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on May 24. 

“Information about drink driving, including the law and how to report concerns, can be found on our website here https://bit.ly/3n3cw22.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News

