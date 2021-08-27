News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Stolen digger and dumper returned to owner

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:09 AM August 27, 2021    Updated: 2:07 PM August 27, 2021
A stolen mini digger and dumper were located on Thursday in Murrow after they were stolen two days earlier.

A stolen mini digger and dumper were located on Thursday in Murrow after they were stolen two days earlier.

A stolen mini digger and dumper were returned to their owner just an hour after police located them.

Both machines were stolen two days earlier and reported to police


Stolen mini digger and dumper returned just an hour after police located the machines in Murrow.

Stolen mini digger and dumper returned just an hour after police located the machines in Murrow.


Stolen mini digger and dumper returned just an hour after police located the machines in Murrow.

Stolen mini digger and dumper returned just an hour after police located the machines in Murrow.

A brief report on Policing Fenland Facebook page said: "A stolen mini digger and dumper were located today in Murrow after they were stolen two days ago.

"They were reported to the team at the start of the shift and we had them back within an hour". #OpRaptor #RCAT @CanTrackGlobal

The multi-force result was a part of both Operation Raptor and Operation Galileo.

You may also want to watch:

A man who had his digger stolen from a locked barn praised the teams for the great result in this case. 

"Well done officers, my digger was nicked just up the road from a locked barn.

"Police opened the case and closed it in 10 minutes. Thankfully we were insured."

