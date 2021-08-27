Stolen digger and dumper returned to owner
A stolen mini digger and dumper were returned to their owner just an hour after police located them.
Both machines were stolen two days earlier and reported to police
A brief report on Policing Fenland Facebook page said: "A stolen mini digger and dumper were located today in Murrow after they were stolen two days ago.
"They were reported to the team at the start of the shift and we had them back within an hour". #OpRaptor #RCAT @CanTrackGlobal
The multi-force result was a part of both Operation Raptor and Operation Galileo.
A man who had his digger stolen from a locked barn praised the teams for the great result in this case.
"Well done officers, my digger was nicked just up the road from a locked barn.
"Police opened the case and closed it in 10 minutes. Thankfully we were insured."