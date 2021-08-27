Published: 9:09 AM August 27, 2021 Updated: 9:45 AM August 27, 2021

Stolen mini digger and dumper returned to owner an hour after police located and arrested suspect in Murrow. - Credit: POLICE

A stolen mini digger and dumper were returned to their owner just an hour after police located them and arrested a suspect who failed to stop in Murrow.

Both machines were stolen two days ago and reported to police at the start of their shift.

The swift return came after police officers from Norfolk had a fail to stop suspect for mini digger theft.

The Norfolk officers immediately called in the rural crime action team to head the vehicle off.

It was then successfully stopped and the suspect was then arrested.

