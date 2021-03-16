News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Thieves steal classic MG Midget car without battery or keys

Harry Rutter

Published: 2:57 PM March 16, 2021   
This classic MG Midget car was stolen from the grounds of a property in Stradsett in King’s Lynn between 5am and 6pm on Sunday, March 14.

Police are on the hunt for dashcam footage after a classic MG Midget car was stolen from an open garage without a battery or keys.  

The blue convertible was taken at some point between 5.10am and 6pm on Sunday, March 14 from the grounds of a property in Stradsett, King’s Lynn.  

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “The car is described as a blue MG Midget - licence plate number TNO 318K.  

“The car was stolen without a battery or keys, so it is believed to have been taken away on the back of another vehicle. 

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the car, or anyone who holds CCTV or dashcam footage from the area during the times mentioned.” 

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Daniel Brock at Downham Market Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/16498/21. 

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555111. 

