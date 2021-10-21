News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Speeding car smashes into two vehicles before driving off

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:52 PM October 21, 2021   
Speeding car smashes into two other vehicles before driving off in St Michael's Avenue, Wisbech.

Speeding car smashes into two other vehicles before driving off in St Michael's Avenue, Wisbech. - Credit: KELLY REEVE

This is the moment a speeding car smashes into two other vehicles before driving off in Wisbech.

The crash happened at 7.30am this morning in St Michael's Avenue opposite the Oasis Centre.

Posting her neighbour's CCTV footage to Facebook, Kelly Reeve said: "Does anyone know who owns this black Vauxhall Astra/Corsa? 

"They crashed into my husband's car and drove off." 

The collision has been reported to police.

