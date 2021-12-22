A Wisbech woman is among seven drink drivers who have lost their licences this week. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A Wisbech woman is among seven drink drivers who have lost their licences this week.

Samantha Pask, 22, of Smeeth Road, Marshland St James, Wisbech crashed into the front of a house in Elm High Road, Wisbech on December 19.

She was found to be more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

She appeared in court on December 21 where she was disqualified for driving for one year and five months and fined £120.

Among the others caught was Jordan Blowers, 21, of Shelley Close, Downham Market. Jordan crashed his vehicle on Peashill roundabout, March, on December 13.

He was found to be more than twice the legal drink drive limit and appeared at court on December 15 where he was disqualified from driving for one year and six months and fined £323.

Tomasz Antczak, 39, of no fixed address, was stopped in his lorry by a Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) officer at Sawtry weighbridge on December 16.

He was found to be over the legal limit and appeared in court on December 17 where he was disqualified from driving for one year and two months and fined £200.

Dmitri Geut, 42, of Peveril Road, Peterborough, was seen by a member of the public to be staggering to his vehicle and driving off from Brook Street car park, Peterborough, on December 19.

He was stopped by officers in New Road, Peterborough, where he was breathalysed and found to initially be three times the drink drive limit after blowing 126 at the roadside.

He appeared in court on December 21 where he was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Adilson Do Rosario, 43, of Torold Drive, Hampton, Peterborough, was stopped outside Dobbies garden centre, Peterborough on December 3 for having a defective headlight.

He appeared in court on December 21 where he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £450.

The final two were arrested earlier last month but were handed driving disqualifications this week.

John Daly, 35, of Cowslip Drive, Deeping St James, Peterborough, was seen driving dangerously by officers in Briar Way, Peterborough, on November 16.

He appeared in court on December 17 where he was disqualified from driving for one year and three months and fined £120.

Ionut Lungu, 36, of Jubilee Street, Peterborough, was stopped in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, on November 18.

He also appeared in court on December 17 where he was disqualified from driving for one year and three months and fined £300.