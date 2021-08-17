Published: 11:28 AM August 17, 2021 Updated: 2:18 PM August 17, 2021

Maintenance man Greg Smurthwaite's tools worth £500 were stolen from The Rose & Crown Hotel in Wisbech. - Credit: THE ROSE & CROWN HOTEL WISBECH

A man seen in a Wisbech hotel car park is being sought following the disappearance of £500 worth of a workman’s tools.

Greg Smurthwaite is hoping someone can recognise the man seen in the car park of the Rose and Crown hotel shortly after he discovered the tools had gone missing.

The man was seen on the hotel CCTV and Greg is hoping he can shed light on the theft.

Maintenance man Greg Smurthwaite's tools worth £500 were stolen from The Rose & Crown Hotel in Wisbech. He hopes that the man in this CCTV photo will help him track the tools down. - Credit: THE ROSE & CROWN HOTEL WISBECH

Greg said his tools - including an 18-volt cordless Dewalt drill, 18-volt skill saw, 18-volt multi-tool and a small cordless impact driver - were taken from hotel on Monday morning.

"I popped into the main hotel to move a bed and it was when I came back 30 minutes later that I noticed the tools had gone," he said.

After speaking to the hotel owner, he was given CCTV photos and video and contacted the police.

"It's the first time that anything like this has happened to me and it's come at a pretty bad time as it's stopped me from working," he said.

"With the pandemic, it's been very hard - not just because I was self-employed but also as I had to isolate due to having type one diabetes.

"It's really set me back as I work for myself. A friend of mine wants a load of decking doing but I can't do anything now."