Prison sentence for man who brutally attacked his partner

Louise Hepburn

Published: 4:17 PM May 10, 2021    Updated: 4:30 PM May 10, 2021
Romas Sestokas

Romas Sestokas has received a jail sentence at Peterborough Crown Court for attacking his partner. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridgeshire Police

A man who attacked his partner and poured boiling water over her has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Romas Sestokas, 62, attacked the woman on three occasions between April and May last year. 

Sestokas brandished a metal file and punched her several times at her home in Wisbech. The victim, who is in her 50s, was hospitalised as a result of her injuries.

He also poured boiling water down the side of her head, and on her arm, leaving her with severe burns.

Romas Sestokas

Romas Sestokas has been sentence to two-and-a-half years in prison. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridgeshire Police

Det Con Chris Goodman, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Sestokas carried out brutal attacks on his partner and I would like to applaud the courage shown by the victim throughout her ordeal.



“Tackling domestic abuse remains a force priority and I hope this sentence sends a clear message that we are there for victims and will do all we can to protect them.”

Sestokas of Percival Street, Peterborough, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison after being found guilty of three counts of actual bodily harm at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (May 7).

Metal file used in attack

Romas Sestokas used a metal file to attack his partner, who lived in Wisbech. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridgeshire Police

His restraining order conditions state he must not contact or go to the victim’s address.

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse can contact police on 101 or call the national domestic abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247.

More information and advice can be found on the Cambridgeshire Police website.

