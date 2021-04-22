Published: 11:02 AM April 22, 2021

Fenland police have thanked a motorist for being in the right place at the right time when they helped catch a suspected drink driver. - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

Police in Fenland have thanked an eagle-eyed motorist who flagged down police after spotting another driver “all over the road”.

They praised the member of the public for being in the right place at the right time on Monday night (April 19) at Nene Quay, Wisbech.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A driver carrying out their business spotted a vehicle that was all over the road.

“Right place, right time officers were travelling towards them; the driver flagged down the officers who then stopped the vehicle.

“The offending driver gave a positive road side breath test by blowing 104, limit 35.

“The driver was arrested and taken to the PIC where they gave an evidential reading of 96 in custody.

“The driver has since been charged with drink driving and now has a date at court; thanks to the driver who spotted this drink driver.”