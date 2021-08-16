Published: 11:09 AM August 16, 2021 Updated: 11:13 AM August 16, 2021

Evidence of drug use was discovered when police raided a house in Wisbech this morning.

The Wisbech and March Neighbourhood Policing Teams executed a Misuse of Drugs Warrant at an address in Prince Street, following information received.

Officers attended with Fenland District Council's private sector housing enforcement officer.

Following a search, there was evidence of drug use and officers continue to work alongside partner agencies in relation to the address.

Nobody was arrested.