Public tip off leads to drug raid

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:09 AM August 16, 2021    Updated: 11:13 AM August 16, 2021
Evidence of drug use was discovered when police raided a house in Prince Street, Wisbech.

Evidence of drug use was discovered when police raided a house in Wisbech this morning.

The Wisbech and March Neighbourhood Policing Teams executed a Misuse of Drugs Warrant at an address in Prince Street, following information received.

Officers attended with Fenland District Council's private sector housing enforcement officer.

Following a search, there was evidence of drug use and officers continue to work alongside partner agencies in relation to the address.

Nobody was arrested.

