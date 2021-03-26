Published: 12:59 PM March 26, 2021

Police arrested a man who was in possession of a ‘zombie-style flick knife’ after receiving a tip-off from a member of the public.

Officers in Wisbech received a call on Wednesday morning (March 24) and charged a man with possession of a knife in a public place.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “After receiving a call from a member of the public in Wisbech on Wednesday morning, a man has been charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place.

“The 28-year-old from Wisbech was arrested in North Brink after we found a ‘zombie-style’ flick knife.

“Anyone with information about someone who carries a knife if urged to report it to us.”

Report online at: https://bit.ly/3roYacS