Police catch man, 28, in possession of ‘zombie-style flick knife’

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:59 PM March 26, 2021   
Police in North Brink, Wisbech caught a 28-year-old man with a ‘zombie-style flick knife’. - Credit: PA/File

Police arrested a man who was in possession of a ‘zombie-style flick knife’ after receiving a tip-off from a member of the public.  

Officers in Wisbech received a call on Wednesday morning (March 24) and charged a man with possession of a knife in a public place.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “After receiving a call from a member of the public in Wisbech on Wednesday morning, a man has been charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place. 

“The 28-year-old from Wisbech was arrested in North Brink after we found a ‘zombie-style’ flick knife. 

“Anyone with information about someone who carries a knife if urged to report it to us.”  

Report online at: https://bit.ly/3roYacS  

